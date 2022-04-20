SkySelect Partners with AeroParts Now to Streamline and Automate Aircraft Parts Quotation Process

SkySelect, the eProcurement-as-a-Service platform provider, has partnered with AeroParts Now to enhance the aircraft parts purchasing process for suppliers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new integration will bring greater efficiency and ease of use, leading to more sales volume for suppliers by automating the submission of catalogs and quotes. Historically, this process has been tedious, and time-consuming as suppliers rely on manual daily or weekly batch uploads instead of data streams.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide our parts supplier customers with streamlined processes and innovative ways to close sales, and that’s why we’ve integrated our system with SkySelect’s,” said Will Dent, AeroParts Now President and CTO. “Given SkySelect’s market growth, it’s a platform that cannot be missed out on.”

Once suppliers have connected, the process will run automatically, saving time and creating new revenue opportunities. Those opportunities are due to increase significantly because SkySelect has and is on pace to onboard many new airline and MRO customers in the coming months.

“Of course, a lot of consideration is given to the buyer, but that’s just one part of the complete parts purchasing process, said Ricky Lim, SkySelect’s Senior Manager - Sales & Business Development. “Our aim at SkySelect is to support and improve the entire supply chain, including driving innovation and better user experience on the supplier side. That’s why the partnership with AeroParts Now gets us excited.”



About SkySelect

SkySelect is a eProcurement-as-a-Service (ePaaS) platform for aircraft material. We combine people, processes, and technology to enable airlines to digitize and automate parts purchasing for leaner and more asset-light operations.

We currently serve airlines such as Azul, Iberia, LATAM, TAP, and JetBlue. With our typical customer, we can fully automate 70% of their purchasing and capture up to 20% price savings from day one.

In addition to real dollar savings and improved process efficiency, we help mitigate risks brought on by today’s supply chain and labor challenges.

SkySelect was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in the US. Our team brings together expertise from aviation, supply chain, and technology. We are working with 20+ airlines and MROs across the Americas and EMEA region, and we are backed by reputable investors from Silicon Valley, including Bain Capital Ventures and Lux Capital. For more, visit www.skyselect.com



About AeroParts Now

AeroParts Now is the complete, end-to-end part sales platform that empowers you to respond, quote and sell faster than ever. Put your marketplace listings on autopilot. Streamline your sales pipeline with smart features to prioritize and consolidate RFQs. Build quotes in minutes with integrated inventory and pricing. Sell direct with your own branded ecommerce website and app. Get real-time analytics at a glance. All in one platform, all on one screen. We are a technology company focused on modernizing the aerospace commerce experience. For more, visit www.aeropartsnow.com

