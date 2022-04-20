The worldwide market value of LED Production Lighting reached USD 331.2 million in 2021
Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2021-2031 Report is now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketResearchReports.com today announced the release of their global market forecast for the use of light-emitting diode (LED) professional production lights in Television/Broadcast, Motion Picture, and Videography.
According to the market forecast report, the global consumption of LED professional lighting lamps/fixtures reached USD 331.2 million in 2021. During the forecast period, the value of LED-equipped lighting is forecast to increase to $550 million in the year 2031. Market forecast data in the study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.
Order this report: Film and Video Professional Production LED Lighting Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2021-2031
According to the study, LED-based lighting is forecast to be the light source of the next generation in the professional production lighting sector studied in this market research project. Current LED technology already competes favorably with Hydrargyrum medium-arc iodide (HMI), fluorescent and tungsten sources and is powerful enough for the new crossover videographers.
LED lighting is increasingly used in broadcast/TV and movie studios worldwide since LED solutions are a cool running (temperature), energy-efficient, a light source with an adequate quality of light giving increasingly accepted color rendition and “natural” skin tones. This LED technology is not just limited to large panels of light but is also available in small, portable, battery-operated units that could be attached to video cameras that are currently available.
New LED-based professional production lights are designed to meet the needs of demanding videographers. LED technology is a strong competitor to other light source technologies, due to its reliability, light quality, durability (rugged), and rapid on/off features (and several other benefits) of LED lighting in professional production applications.
Some examples of video/motion professionals that specify and use LED lighting include steady-cam operators; Cinematographers; Operators, television, video, and motion picture camera; News camera operators; Motion picture camera operators; Electronic newsgathering operators; Video camera operators; Film and video editors; Camera operators, television, video, and motion picture; Video editors; ENG operators; Studio camera operators, others.
Broadcast studio camera operators work in a broadcast studio and usually videotape/ digital record their subjects from a fixed position. News camera operators, also called electronic newsgathering (ENG) operators, work as part of a reporting team, following newsworthy events as they unfold. To capture live events, they must anticipate the action and act quickly. Television, video, and motion picture camera operators usually acquire their skills through formal postsecondary training at film schools, colleges, universities, or photographic institutes; therefore, LED lighting manufacturers should consider these institutions in their marketing efforts.
The sales and distribution of LED-based professional production lights are typically aimed at:
• Rental Companies
• Lighting Designers
• Lighting Engineers and Specifiers
• Content Production Companies
• Venue/locations (Stadiums, Arenas, Other)
In this global market forecast study report on LED-based professional production lights used in the television/broadcast, videography, and motion picture/film industry sectors, nearly 70 companies, which compete in this sector, are profiled.
LED professional production lighting, which is used for General Lighting purposes, but with primary concern to accommodate the parameters of High Definition (HD) or other related production concerns for broadcast/TV, motion pictures or videography illumination, is covered in this market forecast. The major market potential for these general lighting/production lights is in sports arenas and stadiums that prefer lighting, which is compliant with slow-motion and/or high-definition television standards.
The broadcast/television, motion pictures, and professional videography industry sectors employ professional camera operators in the United States and worldwide. Independent television stations, local affiliate stations of television networks or broadcast groups, large cable and television networks, or smaller, independent production companies, employ camera operators. There also are a large number of self-employed camera operators and film editors. Some self-employed camera operators, contract with television networks, documentary or independent filmmakers, advertising agencies/commercials, or trade show or convention sponsors to work on individual projects for a set fee, often at a daily rate.
Larger square or rectangle (shape) LED lights, which also include linear or tube led in consumption value last year in 2021 with nearly 50 percent in relative market share versus the other LED light categories. The average selling prices (ASPs) for smaller devices are significantly less than the larger fixtures.
In terms of volume (number of units), the smaller units currently hold the market share lead; however, because of their relatively low average selling price (ASP) compared to the larger-sized units, they have a lesser market share in terms of value.
The worldwide value of LED-based production lighting in the Television/Broadcast segment was $206.2 million in 2021, compared to $89.3 million in the Motion Picture category and $35.6 million in the Videography industry segment.
TV/Broadcast stations worldwide continue to retrofit their studios with LED-based production lights, to improve the picture quality with the new HDTV-based requirements. Also, other benefits of LED lighting versus the incumbent lighting, include consumption of less electrical power and quiet operation (no fan required), as well as ‘flicker-free” operation. Also, LEDs not only use less energy but less air conditioning is also required in the studio since the heat generated by LED lights is negligible.
LED production lights in the motion picture/film category are driven by requirements for lighting effects and set lighting, mainly because of their flexibility. A single light source can generate a great variety of colors. Additionally, continuous cost/performance improvements driven by technological advancements are driving the LED lighting fixture market from a niche-only solution to a general use solution.
Inquire about this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/electronicast/film-and-video-professional-production-led-lighting-global-market-forecast-analysis
Browse related reports: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/LED%20Lighting
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn