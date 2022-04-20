ASEE Streamlines Sales Workflows with Creatio
A top player in banking sets out on a journey of continuous transformation and innovation.BOSTON, MA, USA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today shares the success story of its customer ASEE (Asseco SEE). The largest operator in South-Eastern Europe in terms of revenue derived from sales of its software and services, and a top player in banking, embarked on a journey of continuous sales transformation with Creatio and today is ready to reveal the details.
ASEE is part of Asseco Group, one of the top ten software vendors in Europe, which offers comprehensive, proprietary IT solutions for all sectors of the economy. It operates in most European countries, Israel, USA, Africa, Japan, and Canada, and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and American NASDAQ Global Markets. Asseco Group is rapidly scaling and investing in new businesses and technologies.
One of the key focuses for the organization was to embed their complex, growing ecosystem into a unified platform. ASEE had a legacy on-site solution in place provided by a well-known CRM market player. They switched to Creatio’s no-code platform to automate industry workflows and CRM as a more agile and advanced solution to minimize development efforts and easily scale.
“We were looking for an easy-to-adopt solution that doesn't rely heavily on developers and can be further adjusted as we grow. With the legacy system, we practically had to rewrite the code to change one small element. If we decided to improve what we had before, it wouldn't take a few months, it would take a few years,” commented Tomasz Ciborek, Group Sales Operations Director at ASEE.
Creatio’s partner Optingo took over the project implementation and delivery.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
About ASEE
ASEE Group is one of the biggest IT companies in the area of production and implementation of its own software solutions and services in the region of South-Eastern Europe, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Slovakia and Czech Republic. The Company provides ICT solutions for various industry verticals including the financial sector, payment sector, public administration, and telecoms. The company provides products and services within Payment business under Payten name. Since October 2009, the shares of ASEE (WSE: ASEECOSEE, ASE) have been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. ASEE Group employs over 3,000 people in 23 countries. More than 10 banks out of the 15 largest ones in Southeastern Europe are already clients of ASEE.
