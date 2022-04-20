Rehlat partners with Centrepoint, Danube and Eyewa for the Ramadan Kareem campaign
Expecting a surge in travel requirements during Ramadan, MENA’s leading OTA, Rehlat has launched its Ramadan Kareem campaign.DUBAI, UAE, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expecting a surge in travel requirements during Ramadan, MENA’s leading OTA, Rehlat has launched its Ramadan Kareem campaign where users can get 100% cashback, Free flight tickets, staycations, and vouchers from various participating brands.
Through this campaign, Rehlat aims to provide users with additional benefits and offers that go in tandem with the travel needs of the users and help them save on their shopping needs during their travel. It has partnered with leading eCommerce and retail brands such as Centrepoint, Danube, Eyewa, and others. Users can win discounted vouchers and offer from these brands as part of the campaign. Rehlat has launched a dedicated webpage where users can know all about the giveaways and their loyalty benefits program - Club Karam.
Abdul Hassan, Strategic Alliances and Partnership Lead at Rehlat said “After the muted celebrations in the last 2 years, this year our users and Rehlat, both are geared up for pompous celebrations. Rehlat’s hassle-free booking, competitive prices, and special offers aid the travellers who are looking forward to celebrating Ramadan with their families and friends.”
About Rehlat: Founded in 2015, Rehlat is MENA’s fastest-growing OTA that has transformed travel booking by leveraging its firsthand knowledge of the unique challenges faced in the region. The company's seamless platform, competitive prices, local currency support, money-saving features, and unparalleled offers, are a few channels that facilitate a seamless travel booking experience for every individual. To fulfil the motto, ‘Your Journey Understood,’ Rehlat’s ecosystem embodies the principles of stability, safety, and support. The persistent efforts to cater to customer needs have echoed in winning accolades including the ‘United Arab Emirates’ Leading Online Travel Agency in 2021’ award.
Ashwini
Rehlat Internet and Multimedia FZ-LLC
email us here