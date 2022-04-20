Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash - Pownal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ATV CRASH

             

CASE#: 22B3001248

TROOPER: Ben Irwin / Colin Shepley                                                                

STATION: Shaftsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: April 19, 2022 / 2117 hours

LOCATION: Washing Brook Rd, Pownal

 

ATV #1

OPERATOR: Justin Cameron

AGE: 27

HELMET BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

 

DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2021 Kawasaki ATV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Washing Brook Rd in Pownal for an ATV crash. The operator, Justin Cameron appeared to have lost control of the ATV, leaving the roadway down an embankment and colliding with a tree. Cameron was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

Members of Pownal Rescue and Pownal Fire Dept assisted on scene.

 

Anyone with further information is asked to please contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by e-mail at Benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

