Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal ATV Crash - Pownal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ATV CRASH
CASE#: 22B3001248
TROOPER: Ben Irwin / Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: April 19, 2022 / 2117 hours
LOCATION: Washing Brook Rd, Pownal
ATV #1
OPERATOR: Justin Cameron
AGE: 27
HELMET BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
DESCRIPTION OF VEHICLE: 2021 Kawasaki ATV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the area of Washing Brook Rd in Pownal for an ATV crash. The operator, Justin Cameron appeared to have lost control of the ATV, leaving the roadway down an embankment and colliding with a tree. Cameron was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Members of Pownal Rescue and Pownal Fire Dept assisted on scene.
Anyone with further information is asked to please contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or by e-mail at Benjamin.irwin@vermont.gov.
Trooper Benjamin Irwin
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury VT, 05262
802-442-5421