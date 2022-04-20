Optimized Payments Commits to Donating $100k to Philanthropic Causes Each Year
As Optimized Payments thrives, we have an obligation to give back to improve the communities where our team members work and live.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optimized Payments, a Global FinTech leader, is committed to donating a minimum of $100k each year to support humanitarian and environmental organizations.
— Anand Goel
The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) team at Optimized Payments focuses its efforts in three main areas:
• Education
• Environment
• Local causes around the Atlanta, GA area
“As Optimized Payments thrives, we have an obligation to give back to improve the communities where our team members work and live. In addition to donating money, we are also going to provide time off for employees to volunteer in their communities. By fostering lasting relationships with nonprofit organizations and providing community support, Optimized Payments hopes to champion a number of important causes while simultaneously promoting a strong culture of caring from within” states Optimized Payments Founder and CEO Anand Goel.
To support access to education, Optimized Payments has donated $5k to Posse Atlanta for two consecutive years. Posse Atlanta provides mentoring and college scholarships to disadvantaged teens, preparing them for a lifetime of success.
To support environmental causes, Optimized Payments continually partners with companies that share their sustainability goals, like Microsoft’s sustainable cloud infrastructure, Azure, and Salesforce’s Tableau Foundation, which is committed to supporting climate change initiatives that focus on solutions. The Optimized Payments team is currently evaluating opportunities to partner with more leaders making a positive impact in this area.
Locally, Optimized Payments invests in the Atlanta community by supporting organizations that provide relief and resources for individuals and families in need. This year they plan to donate up to $100K to non-profits providing food, shelter, healthcare, childcare, emergency home repairs, and more to their local community.
Recently, Optimized Payments took their support efforts global with a $10K donation to Unicef for Ukraine humanitarian relief.
About Optimized Payments
Optimized Payments is a global provider of choice for merchants seeking best-in-class electronic payments data services, analytics, and consulting. Through its SaaS analytics platform, merchants are empowered with tools to manage chargebacks and declines, streamline back-office operations, generate reporting and analyses, and gain actionable insights that reduce costs and drive revenue– all without any IT investment or resources.
To date, the company has generated more than $400 million in savings for clients spanning many industries, including retail, grocery, insurance, and healthcare.
Optimized Payments is pleased to be located in the award-winning Sterling Pointe II building in the metro area of Atlanta. Sterling Pointe II received The Office Building of The Year (TOBY) award in 2010. The TOBY award celebrates excellence in building quality and management based on several factors, including tenant-relations programs and community involvement.
