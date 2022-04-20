Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ DUI-Drug + Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5001487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. Mikkola                         

STATION:  Derby              

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2022 @ 1743 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 100, Westfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI – Drug

 

ACCUSED:  Tyler Pion                                             

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmore, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the evening of 04/19/2022, the Vermont State Police was notified of a Be On the Lookout (BOL) for a truck traveling south on VT RT 100 in the Town of Troy, VT. The complainant described the vehicle, provided the trucks plate number, and reported the truck was all over the road. Shortly after, a trooper observed the BOL truck traveling south on VT RT 101, turning back onto VT RT 100 in Troy. In the brief time the truck was in front of the trooper, it made a marked lanes violation and also failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. A traffic stop was initiated on VT RT 100 in Westfield, and the operator was identified as Tyler Pion. Pion showed many indicators of impairment and after a subsequent investigation, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI- Drug. Pion was also found to have an unrelated, active in-state warrant for his arrest. Pion was transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility in regard to the arrest warrant. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 @ 10 AM           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Unrelated warrant - $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

