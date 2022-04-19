Virtual Panel Discussion: China Business and the Impact from Russia’s War in Ukraine

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies that manufacture in China are facing a double-whammy in 2022: the COVID-19 pandemic that seems to have passed its peak in most countries has prompted lockdowns across much of China and is having a significant impact on production and shipping; at the same time, China's support for Russia during its invasion of Ukraine has dramatically increased the risk outlook for China investment and operations.

On Monday, April 25th (at 1:30pm EDT / 10:30am PDT), veteran China reporter Joanna Chiu will moderate a discussion analyzing the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on foreign businesses operating in and doing business with China.

Political risk consultant Isaac Stone Fish, management consultant Brent Carlson, and international business attorney Dan Harris will analyze the political and operational risks and challenges of conducting business in and with China, and outline actions companies can take to protect their supply chains. Dan Harris commented, “The lockdowns and Russia’s war in Ukraine have hurt the Chinese economy and greatly impacted global supply chains. We have gathered the best and the brightest to participate in this panel and we are excited to share strategies on how companies can mitigate their operational, political, and legal risks related to China’s business environment and economy in 2022 and beyond.”

Topics to be covered will include:

• How are Chinese domestic politics affecting global trade and economics?

• What are the chances that Russia-style multilateral sanctions will be imposed on China?

• How has COVID affected Chinese factories and supplier relationships?

• What should you be doing right now to protect your business (and local staff)?

• How can you move your manufacturing out of China (if you can)?

• Where are companies moving their China manufacturing?

This virtual panel discussion will provide the top perspectives on China business. As a must-attend event for international business people and their teams, the event is free to attend but registration is required.

***REGISTER HERE***

About the panelists:

Isaac Stone Fish is the founder and CEO of Strategy Risks. He is also a Washington Post Global Opinions contributing columnist, a contributor to CBSN, an adjunct at NYU's Center for Global Affairs, a visiting fellow at the Atlantic Council, a columnist on China risk at Barron's, and a frequent speaker at events around the United States and the world. Previously he served as Foreign Policy Magazine's Asia Editor: he managed coverage of the region, and wrote about the politics, economics, and international affairs of China, Japan, and North Korea. A fluent Mandarin speaker and formerly a Beijing correspondent for Newsweek, Stone Fish spent seven years living in China prior to joining Foreign Policy. His book, America Second: How America's Elites Are Making China Stronger, details the deep web of Beijing's influence in America -- and how to push back without being McCarthyist or racist (Knopf, February 2022).

Brent Carlson, a Director of AlixPartners, helps companies and their stakeholders in the areas of due diligence, mergers and acquisitions, business plan assessments, dispute resolution, corporate investigation, restructuring and turnaround, performance improvement, and interim management roles. He has more than 20 years of China business experience that includes senior management positions as chief representative, chief operating officer, deputy general manager, head of marketing and business development, chief financial officer and treasurer, and chief compliance officer. Brent is a Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor and a Certified Fraud Examiner. He has a master's degree from Yale University and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese.

Dan Harris is a founder and managing partner of the international law firm Harris Bricken, and is internationally regarded as a leading authority on legal matters related to doing business in emerging markets. Dan writes and speaks extensively on international law with a focus on protecting businesses in their foreign operations. His China Law Blog is regarded as one of the best law blogs on the internet today. The ABA Journal named the China Law Blog to its Blawg Hall of Fame, a designation given to the top 20 law blogs of all time.



About the moderator:

Joanna Chiu is a senior reporter for the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest newspaper, and the author of China Unbound: A New World Disorder. A globally recognized authority on China, she is a commentator for international broadcast media and was previously based for seven years in Beijing and in Hong Kong as a foreign correspondent, including for Agence France Presse (AFP), specializing in coverage of Chinese politics, economy and legal affairs for one of the world’s biggest news operations.