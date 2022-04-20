Abbott Unisex Perfume Launches National Distribution with Sephora
Clean Perfume Start-Up Inspired by Nature Opens in Sephora Stores Across the Country
We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Sephora...the leading beauty and fragrance retailer and an ideal partner to help introduce Abbott to a wide and enthusiastic audience of fragrance lovers.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abbott, a clean, unisex perfume company based in New York, is thrilled to announce their national perfume launch on Sephora.com and in Sephora stores across the country. Sephora will launch an exclusive Exploration set with the six scents available April 19, 2022 via Sephora's website. The physical, in-store Sephora launch of Abbott perfumes will take place on May 6, 2022. Read below for more information.
Abbott, an eco-driven brand, was founded in 2016 with a commitment to clean ingredients, sustainability, and cruelty-free practices. A marriage of luxury products with human health and eco-consciousness, Abbott scents have the ability to transport you in time and space, strengthening your connection with the outdoors. To founders Jose Alvarez and Michael Pass, perfume is an important tool that presents an opportunity to pay attention to the environment. That’s why they create clean, sustainably-sourced perfumes that capture the essence and memories of beautiful, untouched locations.
“We are thrilled to begin our partnership with Sephora this spring,” says Alvarez. “We view Sephora as the leading beauty and fragrance retailer and an ideal partner to help introduce Abbott to a wide and enthusiastic audience of fragrance lovers. We are particularly impressed with Sephora’s commitment to clean and environmentally conscious brands and could not be happier to be part of their Clean + Planet Positive initiative.”
Before Abbott’s inception, Co-Founder Jose Alvarez grew up in Nicaragua and was raised by a family of coffee growers. He spent much of his youth hiking the rainforests there and camping on virgin beaches to escape from urban life. “At Abbott, everything we do starts with nature, escaping into it, protecting it, and celebrating it,” says Alvarez. Since moving to New York, he has connected the beauty of the outdoors with unique scents and the memories they create. Alvarez has continued to seek refuge in nature with the “City Escape Artist” in mind, which is how he and Pass came to start Abbott.
Abbott’s Commitment to Sustainability
As product developers at Abbott worked diligently to draw inspiration from nature, they realized that giving back to environmental causes was essential. They have since made it their mission to form relationships with local non-profits from each of the places that their scents are inspired by. Abbott donates a portion of their revenue to these charitable organizations, promoting the conservation and preservation of these spectacular natural landscapes so they may inspire generations to come. At Abbott, there is no single use plastic in their packaging, and their glass bottles are 100% recyclable.
Signature Scents
Inspired by the founders’ favorite destinations—from Big Sky, Montana to Cape Cod, Massachusetts—Abbott perfumes bring a sense of authenticity and adventure into everyday life. They are subtle but impactful, designed to be worn wherever and whenever. All six perfumes are made from a careful mix of natural and synthetic materials to ensure precision, safety, and environmental sustainability. “We work with the best scent-makers in the world to capture the spirit of experience. Our perfumes are a daily reminder to live fully,” says Alvarez.
Abbott’s perfume launch at Sephora includes:
Crescent Beach
Montecito
Sequoia
Mojave
The Cape
Big Sky
Products
All six perfumes are available in 50ml and 8ml sizes. Sephora will launch an exclusive Exploration set with the six scents available April 19, 2022 via Sephora's website. The physical, in-store Sephora launch of Abbott perfumes will take place on May 6, 2022. As the perfume becomes available in stores, Abbott founders will make their way across several locations, making sure to escape into nature for activities like hiking, surfing, biking, and more.
About Abbott
Fragrance is a tool for paying attention to the environment, allowing us to slow down and live in the present. At Abbott, they not only take nature's health seriously, but also their customers’. That’s why they create clean, non-toxic perfumes that capture the essence and memories of natural places. Each scent serves as a daily reminder of the beauty that exists around us. Our inspiration for these perfumes comes from beautiful natural destinations. We want to help protect these locations so they continue to inspire future generations to come. This is why we donate a portion of our proceeds to local charities that help to preserve each one of the locations that serve as the muse to our line of perfumes. They also choose not to work with over 4,000 ingredients that are known or suspected to have adverse effects on humans. That means no parabens, no phthalates, no sulfates, and no known carcinogens. Abbott uses the cleanest, safest, and most eco-conscious ingredients possible without ever sacrificing product quality or artistry. All of Abbott’s perfumes are hypoallergenic, and you will always find their full list of ingredients for all of their products. Learn more at www.abbottnyc.com.
