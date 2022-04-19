April 18 Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Steelhead catch rates on the upper Salmon River remained good during the past week while angler effort continued to decrease.

Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 14 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the East Fork Salmon River in location code 18 averaged 6 hours per steelhead caught. Once again, the best catch rates for the week were observed upstream of the East Fork in location code 19, where interviewed anglers averaged 4 hours per steelhead caught.

River conditions were stable throughout the week with clear to slightly cloudy visibility in all areas, and water temperatures in the low 40s. Currently the Salmon River is flowing at 1,070 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 60 percent of average for today's date.

As of Monday, April 18, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 1,617 adipose-clipped steelhead, and the Sawtooth Hatchery has trapped 1,222 adipose-clipped steelhead.