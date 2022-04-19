Submit Release
Lawmakers Approve Proposal Creating Additional Protections for Victims of Sexual Assault

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate passed legislation creating additional protections for victims of sexual assault. Senate Bills 775, 751 and 640 make several changes to state law designed to protect the rights of survivors and make the criminal investigation and prosecution less traumatic for victims.

