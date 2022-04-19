Submit Release
Governor Ivey Joins American Governors’ Border Strike Force

MONTGOMERY — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced her decision to join the American Governors’ Border Strike Force. The Governors’ Border Strike Force is made up of 26 states and will coordinate efforts in deterring illegal immigration on the Southern Border.

“With the crisis on our Southern Border escalating by the day, and the total absence of leadership coming from the Biden-Harris Administration, forming this strike force is paramount in protecting our national security,” said Governor Ivey. “Last year, illegal border crossings surged to a 20-year high, which also means we have dangerous drugs flowing into our country. Here in Alabama, we’re going to enforce the law, and I’m proud to join my fellow governors on this mission to protect our states and nation. We will continue doing all we can here in Alabama to protect our border and our citizens.”

Member states of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force include: Alabama, Arizona, Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Since taking office, Governor Ivey has worked tirelessly to fight illegal immigration. In 2021, Governor Ivey sent hundreds of active-duty Alabama National Guard troops, as well as equipment to the southern border to continue this mission. She also signed an agreement with the Trump Administration to fight illegal immigration, and as governor, has kept Alabama from being a sanctuary state.

