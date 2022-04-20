BullStake Announced Launch of MultiChain Staking Platform

About

You need content, and I’m here to help you create it. I am an author, editor, and journalist with years of experience creating meaningful work for my clients. I am skilled in editing, reviewing and writing many types of content for companies, brands and public figures interested in building their audience. I have a BA in English from the University of Oklahoma and an MA in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. I spent the first decade of my professional career teaching and designing courses in English, Humanities, Study Skills, and Computing for universities and colleges. The second half of my professional career has been spent in the media, first as the Web Content Editor for a group of community newspapers and then as the Managing Editor of a community newspaper.

