BullStake Announced Launch of MultiChain Staking Platform
BullStake is the biggest staking protocol to launch on EthereumMILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDON, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is BullStake?
Audited by Solid Proof, BullStake is a global multichain staking protocol which is deployed on Ethereum, Polygon, Binance, Harmony, Avalanche and Fantom networks. Users can stake each network's native coin to earn low to high yield passive income up to 906% ROI in just 30 days.
What makes BullStake different from other staking protocols?
BullStake is the biggest staking protocol to launch on Ethereum and the first to deploy on 6 different chains simultaneously. They took all the good features of other protocols and combined them in one, while adding safety measures that were never implemented before or at least, never implemented correctly.
Investors can stake ETH, BNB, ONE, FTM, AVAX & MATIC in 10 to 30 days plans and gain up to 906% ROI. Investors’ money is never fully locked, as even with the high ROI locked plans, there is an option to force withdraw their deposit.
Staking on BullStake is very simple, investors add the native token of the network of their choice in their MetaMask wallet, go on www.bullstake.app, choose the package they like after understanding the difference between the 6 packages, then place a deposit. Based on the type of package they chose and the timeframe they went for, they will be able to withdraw their profits.
BullStake’s team and creators are KYC’d through Flooz KYC Partnership, the project is audited by SOLIDProof and all project wallets are doxed so that investors can clearly see where their tax is being spent on, and that is what separates BullStake from other staking protocols, transparency.
BullStake offer their investors two types of plans:
· HIGH ROI PLANS (10, 20, 30 days). Allows withdrawal only after the investment term has ended. Variable withdrawal taxes are imposed. The longer the investment plan, the less withdrawal tax incurred, as shown below.
· LOW ROI PLANS (10, 20, 30 days). Allows withdrawal every 24 hours from the point of depositing. The amount that the investor can withdraw is spread evenly over the term of the chosen plan and dropped daily.
Safety key measures:
· OPTION TO FORCE WITHDRAW – Investors can force withdraw their deposits at anytime
· RE-INVEST FUNCTION – Investors will get be exempt from paying tax and get extra 35% ROI if they re-invest at least 50% of their withdrawal
· Sustainable ROI packages – Low and high ROI packages offered with dynamic taxes
· LOW ROI PLANS ARE VESTED DAILY – to prevent contract balance from draining
· GIVEAWAY/LOTTERY WALLET – made to incentivise new investors to join the protocol
· DOXED OWNER & WALLETS – for transparency and to gain investors’ trust
· SINGLE LEVEL REFERRAL REWARDS – to reward investors sharing the protocol safely
· OPTION TO TRADE - there will be a team hired to day trade wallet funds based on a community vote to increase the contract balance regularly
Investors can stake their coins in the following packages:
· 10 day high ROI plan has an initial ROI of 159.3% with 20% withdrawal tax (127.4% ROI after tax)
· 20 day low ROI plan has an initial ROI of 200% with 20% withdrawal tax (160% after tax)
· 30 day low ROI plan has an initial ROI of 252% with 20% withdrawal tax (201.6% after tax)
· 20 day high ROI plan has an initial ROI of 366% with 13% withdrawal tax (318.5% ROI after tax)
· 30 day high ROI plan has an initial ROI of 906.2% with 11% withdrawal tax (806.5% ROI after tax)
Launch starts on the 23rd of April for BNB staking on Binance. Every 12 hours thereafter, BullStake will launch on all the remaining networks till all chains are launched by the 25th of April.
Website: https://bullstake.app/
Whitepaper: https://bullstake.gitbook.io/bullstake-whitepaper/
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/11971295
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StakeBull
Discord: https://discord.gg/sSDzD9FeQ7
Telegram: https://t.me/BullStake
