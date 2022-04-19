Soberana Ziza Reaches The Masses Through The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project, A Collaboration with Journalist Ian Urbina
I understand that the oceans are a place of liberation and freedom, but they are also a place full of problems. Through my art, I want to do my part to spread the knowledge of what goes on at sea.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speaking in a personal essay about her artwork, muralist Soberana Ziza explains why she joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project.
— Soberana Ziza, for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project
A global effort to disseminate investigative journalism about human exploitation and labor crimes at sea, the project brings together painters from around the world to leverage public creativity with a cause. The paintings are based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing.
What makes The Outlaw Ocean Project a distinct news organization is three-fold. First, the reporting focuses on the more than 50 million people who work in a realm that covers over two thirds of the planet, but whose stories are rarely told. Second, the news-gathering is funded directly by readers and foundations so that the stories can be published for free in over a half dozen languages and more than three dozen countries, which gives it wide impact. Third, the journalism is targeted toward non-news platforms and a younger and more international audience by converting these stories into art. In turn, individuals are able to connect with the issues on a more visceral level.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is part of this innovation and offers a communal display of nontraditional journalism with unmatched effectiveness.
Regina Elias, the artist known as Soberana Ziza, is based in São Paulo, Brazil. She has exhibited her paintings in urban sites and galleries since 2006. Ziza’s aesthetic reflects her personal study of blackness and the feminine identity through an afrofuturist perspective. In her most recent project, Ziza addresses the erasure of black history and culture from the city of São Paulo.
Ziza said The Outlaw Ocean chapter that discussed “Women On Waves,” an organization that provides abortions in international waters, stood out to her most.
“Seeing the importance of this debate about the ability to terminate a pregnancy and the liberation of these women moved me,” Ziza said. “I understand that it's a controversial topic, but we have to be a part of it.”
Ziza added that the wide-reaching impact of art could unite people in the face of delicate issues.
“Art is universal, so it overcomes language barriers and creates a wider understanding…It can help address controversial subjects on a world stage.”
Ziza’s mural can be found in São Paulo, Brazil and is titled “Reunion.”
