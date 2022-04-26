Infinity Rehab Announces Virtual Symposium Conference
WILSONVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab is hosting their annual Symposium conference May 14, 2022. The conference this year is entirely virtual. The conference provides therapists with the opportunity to network and build their clinical skills, as well as earn continuing education credits.
Team members and clinicians at Infinity Rehab, as well as outside clinicians, attend from different areas throughout the United States. During the one-day event, clinicians network and learn by attending courses tailored specifically to them and their daily practice.
An important part of the conference is the employee appreciation event. Employees can nominate their fellow team members for four different awards to recognize them for impacting patient care, participating in humanitarian efforts, a home office award, or achieving outstanding work in Infinity Rehab’s clinical programs. Team members from throughout the year who have been nominated for Infinity Rehab’s internal Shining Star award are also honored. Additionally, a slide show of team photos is also shared.
The annual Symposium is one of the many ways Infinity Rehab supports professional development.
Derek Fenwick, Senior Director of Human Resources at Infinity Rehab, is a key organizer of the Symposium conference.
“Our annual Symposium brings many of our great clinicians together,” Fenwick stated. “In a dynamic virtual setting, we are able to assemble even more therapists and colleagues than past years to come celebrate, meet new people, and gain valuable skills to excel at their job.”
Event registration is open to all. Click here to attend the conference.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
