Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk hold a working meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov

RUSSIA, April 19 - Discussion of trade and economic cooperation
Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak and Alexei Overchuk
met with First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov.
The officials reviewed issues of trade and economic cooperation, the course of integration
in the Union State and prospects for deepening
integration in the Eurasian Economic Union.
