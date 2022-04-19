BIDDING OPEN: Turnkey Villa in Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts & Nevis is Selling to Highest Bidder via Concierge Auctions

Turnkey villa with added benefits provided by residence club Option to enjoy fractional or whole ownership experience Professionally decorated and tastefully furnished Exclusive membership in the Christophe Harbour Club May qualify for Economic Citizenship for up to 10 families

With a current high bid of $1.5 million, Villa Frangipani will sell via auction to the highest bidder.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced on April 15th that bidding is now open for Villa Frangipani, a turnkey estate located in the prestigious Christophe Harbour. Listed for $4.95 million, with a current high bid of $1.5 million, the property is selling to the highest bidder in cooperation with Christophe Harbour Real Estate. Bidding is now live on ConciergeAuctions.com, where buyers can digitally place bids from around the world, and will conclude on April 29th.

Villa Frangipani is located on St. Kitts’ Southeast Peninsula. Sunsets, colorful skies and harbor views are all part of an ordinary day at Sandy Bank Bay, Christophe Harbour's premier gated neighborhood and home to the private Pavilion Beach Club. Professionally decorated and furnished, Villa Frangipani boasts two expansive owners’ suites with direct access to outdoor living spaces, two generous guest suites, and four full and one half bathrooms. This villa features vaulted ceilings with exposed beam accents, European kitchen with designer appliances, and seamless outdoor living spaces complemented by a private pool and a landscaped courtyard for entertaining. Owners will enjoy all the benefits of being a part of the Windswept Residence Club, a luxury fractional ownership program that provides countless benefits that includes the ability to use, rent or exchange their usage rights. Ownership may qualify for Economic Citizenship for up to ten families.

Set amidst a tranquil backdrop of beaches and tropical gardens, Villa Frangipani is nestled within the exclusive beachfront enclave of Sandy Bank Bay, within the prestigious private club community of Christophe Harbour on St. Kitts' famed Southeast Peninsula. Within the Sandy Bank Bay neighborhood and in proximity of Villa Frangipani lies the exclusive Pavilion Beach Club, a striking blend of traditional West Indian and contemporary architecture set against the white sand beaches and azure waters. Savor a drink at the beachside cabana bar before dipping in the natural-edged pool or dining alfresco with an incredible view. Venture a little further to discover the nearby hiking trails, coastal rainforest, and unspoiled landscapes of this Caribbean paradise. The Marina at Christophe Harbour and village are central to the major Eastern Caribbean yachting destinations of Antigua, St. Barths and St. Martin. St. Kitts enjoys a convenient airlift from the US and UK, while boasting one of the most luxurious private terminals in the world available to both private and premium class passengers.

Villa Frangipani is available for showings daily by appointment. Private virtual showings available.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.