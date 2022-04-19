The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Pete The Peacock

Author Amaze Us By Pete The Peacock And His Kind Upbringing

LOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Leigh Ann Kaminski will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Pete The Peacock. A children’s illustrated book about Pete, a peacock born with beautiful peacock feathers like all other peacocks and his friends. But, in truth, Pete lacks something and chooses to focus on others to divert his attention. Pete is loving, kind, and helps his friends overcome their difficulties. In the end, his friends help him realize that by helping other persons he was given something in return.

Leigh Ann Kaminski is married and has children. She recently retired from teaching after spending thirty-six years in the classroom with a variety of positions which included special education. Ms. Kaminski recalls that the best part of her day was when it was time to read to her students. She loved the discussions and lessons that came out and shared a good book.

The family of Ms. Leigh encouraged her to begin writing children’s books because they knew it was something she was interested in pursuing. They all had a hand in giving her ideas and suggestions for Pete the Peacock.

Pete The Peacock

Written by: Leigh Ann Kaminski

Hardcover |

