Save the Date for Ronald McDonald House Masquerade Ball at Bush House Estate
Fall Fundraiser continues supporting patients’ familiesMUNCY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historic Bush House Estate will play host to the 4th annual Masquerade Ball for Ronald McDonald House on September 16, 2022. This annual fundraiser supports families of children receiving care at Central Pennsylvania hospitals. Proceeds from the ball will help fund Ronald McDonald House programs, a 19-room guest house, a family room inside a children’s hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients.
“We are proud to share the mission of the Ronald McDonald House of Danville within Lycoming County by hosting the Annual Masquerade Ball,” said Carmen Bush, owner of Bush House Estate. “Lycoming County is the 4th largest service area providing a home-away-from-home for families of children receiving care at local hospitals. Our community has embraced this event with grace and giving in ways we never imagined! ”
Bush House Estate, is a popular Williamsport wedding and corporate event venue featuring a 19th century mansion and gardens. The historic property serves as a backdrop for tented events of up to 200 May - October. Smaller events can be accommodated indoors and lodging at the estate is available through AirBnB.
More details regarding the Masquerade Ball will be available on the Ronald McDonald website in May.
This press release was prepared by BrianLawrence.com, a wedding industry web design and SEO firm.
Brian Lawrence
BrianLawrence.com
+1 201-446-1038
brian@brianlawrence.com