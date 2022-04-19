Submit Release
Street closures part of Loop 88 construction

LUBBOCK –Beginning, Monday, April 25, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close Knoxville Avenue, south of Loop 88 (FM 1585/130th Street) to allow crews to safely work on the drainage system for Loop 88.

The closure will allow contractor Sacyr Construction, USA, LLC, to remove a portion of the roadway, install drainage structures and then replace the roadway. Traffic needing to access Knoxville Avenue can do so by using Memphis Avenue or 135th Street, from Indiana Avenue.

Over the next month, drainage work will also take place at Memphis and Norfolk Avenues, which will require the streets to be closed at Loop 88. No two streets will be closed at the same.

The drainage work is expected to take about a month to complete (weather permitting) and is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

