District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 6.0 Percent in March

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 6.0 percent in March 2022; this was a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the revised February 2022 rate of 6.1 percent. “We are encouraged that the District economy and workforce continues to show its resiliency in recovery,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “As DC employers bring staff back to work, and hire new talent at promising rates, the District remains a sought-after destination to live and work.” The District’s preliminary March job estimates show an increase of 1,600 jobs, for a total of 759,400 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 2,200 jobs. The public sector decreased by 600 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers. The number of employed District residents increased by 800, from 361,500 in February 2022 to 362,300 in March 2022. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 500 from 384,800 in February 2022 to 385,300 in March 2022. The labor force participation rate increased by 0.3 percentage point from 71.8 percent in February 2022 to 72.1 percent in March 2022. Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs the prior month. With employment at 14,800 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 1.33 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 700 jobs, after increasing by 800 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,100 jobs, jobs increased by 1,700 or 5.99 percent from a year ago

Information sector remained the same, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,600 jobs, jobs increased by 400 or 2.08 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after increasing of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,400 jobs, jobs decreased by 800 jobs or 2.84 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector increased by 200 jobs, after an increase of 1,000 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 172,500 jobs, jobs increased by 8,800 or 5.38 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 1,200 jobs, after an increase of 2,700 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 123,400 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or .49 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 1,800 jobs, after a decrease of 900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 60,700 jobs, jobs increased by 22,800 or 60.16 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after an increase of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,400 jobs, jobs increased by 600 or .85 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents increased by 800 over the month to 362,300. The civilian labor force increased by 500 to 385,300.

One year ago, total employment was 351,600 and the civilian labor force was 376,600.

The number of unemployed was 25,000, and the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.

NOTES: The March 2022 final and April 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday May 20, 2022. Historica1 jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE! Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys. Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey). Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey). Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data. Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.