The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Healthy Rebel, I Learned it From My Friends

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author, Jessica M. Pfeufer will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled: The Healthy Rebel: I Learned It from My Friends.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022

“This is always our chance to shine. A good meal will come from the heart and soul. Most come from scratch... So, grab some fresh ingredients and get cooking!” ~ Excerpt from The Healthy Rebel, I Learned it From My Friends

“Throwing caution to the wind”, This healthy rebel finds comfort in rebel style, by expressing her creativity in cooking and words. She reminds us all that sharing food, fun and laughter with friends and family on a beautiful Sunday is, sharing love. That food should be daring and fun like the choices we make, and that an accoutrement is more than just a condiment. So... get into your cupboard, get creative and get cooking!

“Contains a little bit of everything, and it’s all delicious! Starters, sides, soups, stocks, salad stuff, main courses, breakfast for dinner, comfort food, and Sunday fun day (entertaining/enjoying time with family and friends) recipes are all included. Our personal favorite is the BBQ rib recipe, but there are so many to choose from, and the flavors are amazing! Worth it, you won’t be disappointed!" ~ Tamera Torres, Amazon Customer Review.

“I love this cookbook, I’ve only had it for a week, but I’ve already tried several recipes. The author keeps it light and humorous with her wit. The recipes are simple and easy to follow, and the food, oh man, the food! LOVE IT! This has become my go-to cookbook when looking to try something new for the family.”~ Elise Cook, Amazon Customer Review.

The Healthy Rebel: I Learned It from My Friends

Written by: Jessica M. Pfeufer

Book copies are available on the author’s website www.thehealthyrebel.com, Amazon, Barnes

& Noble, and other online book resellers.