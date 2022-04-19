My Lovely Companion, My Precious Cat!

“Cats have it all: admiration, an endless sleep, and company only when they want it.”—” — Rod McKuen.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Devon Michael Sangiovanni will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled He Loves Me! He Truly Loves Me!: The Story of Mupsie and Me and How We Came to Be! A children’s book about a little furball kitten with big, charming blue eyes and a heart to melt. The kitten’s fur was so soft, huggable, and lovable! The kitten is waiting for his long-lasting parents to adopt him. He was anxious to see who would be the lucky person who would appreciate his beauty and happiness. But, such a process is not easy. Big decisions need to be made for the betterment of both the human and the kitten. Let’s join the adventure of the kitten!

“I bought this book for my grandson, and it turns out everyone in the family loved it. It’s a beautiful book about staying positive, and with the power of prayer, the dreams in your heart will come true.” — Sarah Jones, Amazon Customer Review.

“Story is written beautifully. It gives us hope and teaches readers to be patient to get the things they deserve. I appreciate the storytelling skills of the author. Illustrations are beautiful and make the story more enjoyable. I am interested in reading more books by the author in the future. Parents should add this beautiful storybook to their children’s bookshelf.” — Goodreads Review.

Devon Michael Sangiovanni was a children’s songwriter who studied with a piano prodigy right outside of New York City for nine years. His life was changed forever when he was blessed with a tiny, little furball kitten with big, beautiful blue eyes and a heart. He decided to turn his natural lyrical gifts and talents to publishing and he now comes to share with you and the world all the love that was so generously given to him.

He Loves Me! He Truly Loves Me!: The Story of Mupsie and Me and How We Came to Be!

Written by: Devon Michael Sangiovanni

