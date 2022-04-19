Barefoot Is Legal Creates Barefoot Driving Challenge To Avoid Flip Flop Fatalities
Non-Profit creates #IDriveBarefootChallenge to reduce accidents in unsafe shoes and to promote safety in barefoot driving.LAS VEGAS, NV, US, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Is Legal founder David Kelman has announced the non-profit is raising awareness of safe driving for the weekend of June 3-5, 2022
Barefoot Is Legal has created the 6th annual #IDriveBarefootChallenge. This is designed to advise drivers to focus on safe driving by requesting the public to drive barefoot.
“Over a million car accidents are caused annually across the globe by wearing improper shoes.” Kelman shares. “Everyone wears heels, sandals, and flip flops. It is much safer to drive barefoot. It is better to kick them off and drive barefoot for road safety. People have not yet received the message and still believe it is illegal.”
Barefoot Is Legal has created the annual awareness since 2016, when a study divulged that roughly 1.5 million accidents are caused annually by wearing improper shoes*. It has been shown that driving barefoot is much safer than driving in most shoes people wear.
“There are zero laws about driving barefoot. If it is safer to drive barefoot, why would you not take 3 seconds to kick off your shoes so they do not help cause an accident?” Kelman states, citing this England study.
“During the summer, most people wear flip flops and backless sandals. It is common for a shoe to fall off when pressing brake or accelerator pedals. Your focus turns to putting your shoe back on instead of watching the road. People are so worried about their shoe coming off that they will literally crash their car to try and put their flip flop back on. It is totally senseless, but Americans are conditioned to have their shoes on at all times.”
Kelman is asking everyone to take a picture driving barefoot in their car or to take a quick video. As always, do not take eyes off the road or create content by yourself while driving. It is suggested to create the picture or video before or after driving to the destination. It is also recommended to let someone else hold your camera or phone while the driver is narrating. When uploading, please add in the hashtag #IDriveBarefootChallenge to help share the safe driving message.
ABOUT Barefoot Is Legal: Barefoot Is Legal (barefootislegal.org) was launched in 2015 by David Kelman, and in 2017 became a 501c3 non-profit. Barefoot Is Legal shares health information, provides support, & encourages people to live a barefoot lifestyle. Press inquiries are handled via email: press@barefootislegal.org or by phone 844-522-7882.
* https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2396615/Flip-flops-dangerous-drive-heels-10-near-miss-wearing-them.html
