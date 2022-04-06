Barefoot Is Legal Stands Up Against China Labor Camps
Non-profit creates #NoFootPrisons to raise awareness of Uyghurs' human rights.UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Is Legal founder David Kelman has announced that the 501c3 non-profit will raise awareness of the labor camps in China.
During the weekend of April 29-May 1, 2022, Mr. Kelman will raise awareness of these labor camps by encouraging everyone to boycott shoes for the three days and go barefoot. This is in response to the worldwide outrage and protests regarding the human rights issues. A hashtag was created, #NoFootPrisons, for concerned citizens to share.
“These are crimes against humanity. People are being rounded up & placed in concentration camps for forced labor. They are prisoners based on their religious beliefs. Hundreds of major corporations worldwide are using this labor as a way to make products cheaper. World governments, including USA President Joe Biden, have endorsed this or have turned a blind eye. We need to stand with all of humanity and shame these corporations. We should not tolerate and endorse slave labor camps.”
Many clothing manufacturers have been shunned worldwide recently as major users of this labor based in the Xinjiang region. Millions of people holding religious beliefs as Uyghurs, Christians, Buddhists, & others have been detained.
Kelman has proposed the three day period to show symbolism of not wearing shoes to show support for removing forced labor. ”If you are barefoot, it is showing you do not need their products. You can function in a world and buy things without footwear from forced labor camps. Wearing shoes does not make the same impact as a statement as going barefoot” he shares.
In the United States, Canada, and most other nations, there are no laws or regulations involving driving a car, going to a store, or eating while barefoot.
