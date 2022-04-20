Benezon Ranks No. 70 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals, No. 13 in IT Systems Development
Attributes Revenue Growth to Superior Customer Service and Technology that Drives Better Health Outcomes
We are proud to join so many other exceptional trailblazers who are changing our world for the better, especially during the pandemic-related challenges over the past two years.”ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benezon, a technology company whose mission is to promote employee engagement into their benefits, is pleased to announce that it ranks No. 70 in the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
— Julian Lago, President, Benezon
In addition to the regional ranking, Benezon ranks No. 13 nationally in IT Systems Development and No. 48 in Florida-based businesses.
“We recognize that ranking in the Southeast market – a region currently experiencing unprecedented growth – is an achievement in and of itself,” says Bart Sheeler, CEO of Benezon. “This follows our ranking at No. 602 in last year’s Inc 5000, and we couldn’t be more excited about our growth as we look to the future.”
Continues Lago, “Our success is due to the tireless innovation and creativity from our dedicated and talented team. We are really just getting started and have our sights set on continuing solid growth and delivering innovative initiatives for our clients.”
Inc. Magazine revealed that companies that made the list for the Southeast territory had a median growth of 147 percent between 2018 and 2020—while the broader American economy declined 1.2 percent.
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the mid-Atlantic region economy's most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses.
Benezon also ranked No. 602 on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 500/5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.
Benezon’s technology fosters engagement and helps plan members easily understand and utilize their health plans while enabling employers to improve productivity, employee retention, and remain focused on the business. Specifically, Benezon’s Benefits Mobile App, concierge-level advocacy service app offers, a one-stop solution for employee benefit needs, serving as a hub with links to member plan information, health portals, lab values, physician contacts, and pricing information, among other services.
About Benezon
Benezon provides a 24/7 personalized healthcare advocacy service to help plan members understand, access and utilize today’s confusing healthcare system. Benezon’s programs leverage multiple tools and year-round communication strategies to enhance program engagement, drive telemedicine utilization, and minimize overall healthcare claims.
The Benezon Back Office™ solution features “white labeled” healthcare advocacy, platforms and service delivery. We free up your team while supporting “your agency brand,” giving you more time to focus on client relationships and landing more sales. For more information visit: www.benezon.com.
