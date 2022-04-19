Where Does Parenting Education Belong?
Tuesday, April 26, at 8:00 ET on Facebook Live, National Parents Union will host a discussion of parenting education as part of National Week of Conversation.
This National Week of Conversation panel discussion gives us the opportunity to see how parenting programs support civic dialogue as well as healthy family and child development.”CAMBRIDGE, MASS., USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents Forum is delighted to announce a National Week of Conversation event Tuesday, April 26, from 8:00 to 9:00 pm ET, in collaboration with the National Parents Union on NPU’s Facebook Live channel. The topic will be “Where does parenting education belong?” Panelists will be Ellen Taner, a parenting educator, and David W. Willis, MD, FAAP, a pediatrician, along with NPU representatives Bernita Bradley and Maritza Guridy and Dontay Williams, CEO of The Confess Project.
— Eve Sullivan
Recalling the 1994 International Year of the Family theme: “the smallest democracy at the heart of society”, Parents Forum founder Eve Sullivan said, “This National Week of Conversation panel discussion gives us the opportunity to see how parenting programs support civic dialogue as well as healthy family and child development.”
In advance of this National Week of Conversation event, on Tuesday April 19, 7pm ET, Jordan Brady will host Eve Sullivan on Instagram Live to discuss Parents. Follow @ThatJordanBrady on Instagram to be part of this conversation.
Eve Odiorne Sullivan
Parents Forum
+1 617-233-7890
info@parentsforum.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other