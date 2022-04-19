1:30 PM Update: Roads Impacted by Downed Utilities in North Central Pennsylvania
Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.
Lycoming
- (Now Open) Route 4010 (Cogan House Road) between Green Mountain Road and Cemetery Road in Cogan House Township.
- (Now Open) Route 864 between Route 87 and Simpler Hollow Road in Upper Fairfield Township.
- Route 3004 (Jacks Hollow Road) between Bennardi Development Road in Armstrong Township and Woodside Avenue in Duboistown.
- Route 554 between Route 15 (Market Street) in South Williamsport and Elimsport Road in Washington Township.
Montour
- Route 2007 (Columbia Hill Road) between Meadowbrook Road and Cherokee Road in Valley Township.
- (Now Open) Route 2007 (Columbia Hill Road) between Trump Road in Valley Township and Hartman Road in West Hemlock Township.
Snyder
- (New) Route 235 at the intersection with Mattern Road in Spring Township.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov
