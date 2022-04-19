Northbound I-79 Short-term Traffic Stoppages Start Wednesday in Glenfield, Aleppo

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing short-term traffic stoppages on northbound Interstate 79 in Glenfield Borough and Aleppo Township, Allegheny County will begin Wednesday, April 20 weather permitting.

Short-term traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on northbound I-79 between the Neville Island Bridge and the Kilbuck Street on-ramp to northbound I-79. Work will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through mid-May. Crews will conduct bridge jacking operations for bearing pad replacement work.

The work is part of the $26.49 million I-79 improvement project. Future improvements include four bridge deck replacements, one bridge preservation, milling and resurfacing, preservation work on seven sign structures, installation of five new ITS signs, guide rail improvements, signage updates, and pavement marking installation. Crossovers will occur on I-79 in 2022 and 2023 for bridge deck replacement work. The majority of the project will conclude in the fall of 2023.

The prime contractor is the Joseph B. Fay Company. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the I-79 Neville Island Bridge rehabilitation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – I-79” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #