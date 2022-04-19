Route 3117 Dorrington Road Daylight Closures Begin Wednesday in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing daylight closures of Dorrington Road (Route 3117) in Collier Township, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, April 20 weather permitting.

Pipe replacement work requiring the closure of a portion of Dorrington Road between Cluxton Road and Spring Street will daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early May. PennDOT crews conduct the pipe replacement work. Traffic will be detoured via Hilltop Road, Noblestown Road, and Noblestown Road Extension.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

