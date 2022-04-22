Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories Paperback and e-Book Release
EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is designed for children, homeschoolers, or ESL learners who will improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been so easy! It makes bedtime stories fun time!
“Excited to be giving your books away to family for gifts this year. Great idea to have stories on Kindle and audiobook too!” - Marina
Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is currently available in paperback on Amazon. Pre-orders for Kindle are also available now prior to its release next month on May 9.
About the Author
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master’s degree in reading. Faith is a published author of three other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, good movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit us at ChristiansForever.com.
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-2-2 (print)
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-3-9 (e-book)
Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
