Octave Holdings and Investments Names Scott Henard as Head of Acquisitions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Octave Holdings and Investment, a leading privately held real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Scott Henard has joined the team as Executive Vice President and Head of Acquisitions.
Mr. Henard brings over 22 years of experience in the commercial real estate market having worked on transactions as a broker, advisor and principal. Prior to joining Octave, Mr. Henard worked for some leading real estate companies including Matthews Real Estate, Westwood Financial and The Glazer Family Office. During his career, Mr. Henard oversaw more than 250 real estate transactions valued in excess of $2 billion.
Mr. Henard is well versed in generating, maintaining and evaluating transactions, as well as leading the underwriting and due diligence process for prospective acquisitions. At Octave, Mr. Henard will utilize his years of industry experience and relationships to identify, evaluate and maintain a steady pipeline of acquisition targets that fit Octave’s disciplined approach to meet its investment criteria.
Mr. Henard commented, "I am excited to join the Octave team and have the opportunity to build upon the existing platform they have already started. I look forward to leveraging my network to help source new deals as we look to close out our current fund, grow the portfolio, and expand into new markets."
Sridhar Marupudi, Octave’s CEO said, "We are thrilled to welcome Scott to the Octave family. His vast industry knowledge and extensive contacts will help us implement our disciplined real estate strategies to continue to grow the company to achieve our goals.”
“We look forward to adding Scott’s expertise to our in-house capabilities and strengthening our dedicated transactional team,” said Parth Munshi, Octave’s EVP and General Counsel.
About Octave
Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates and/or manages, a portfolio of over 30 commercial real estate assets in nine states valued at over $300 million.
Octave’s mission is to create an extraordinary investment experience leveraging our proven real estate strategies, our intuitive and dynamic investor portal, and our unparalleled customer experience.
Octave and its affiliates seek to deliver above average returns to their stakeholders by implementing a disciplined investment strategy, developing and maintaining strategic partnerships throughout the commercial real estate industry, and maintaining an alignment of interests with investors.
