Sustainable, Affordable And Exclusive Grooming Excellence For Today’s Modern Man
Quality, performance and innovation, meet respect, confidence and sustainability in every Seven Potions product.
Since our humble beginnings, Seven Potions remains committed to helping the modern gentleman improve his daily grooming, appearance and ultimately boost his inner and outer self-confidence”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only a few years ago, the personal men’s grooming market was packed with a plethora of mediocre, ineffective and non-sustainable products. But in 2014, Seven Potions founder John Bouridis pledged to do something about it. In just 12 months he assembled the Seven Potions team to create unique, premium products for beard care, hair styling and wet shaving, and the company’s first offerings were released.
— John Bouridis
Today, John is as passionate and proud of his products as ever. “When Seven Potions designs and produces any product, we put ourselves in our customers mind, to genuinely understand their expectations. Everything we make has been thoroughly tested and produced under strict safety and quality control guidelines, to deliver superior performance and a safe experience.”
UK-based Seven Potions products are now growing in popularity in the U.S, Canada, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. They are also stocked by more than 300 barbershops, hair salons and gift shops. John says, “Seven Potions is still carefully curating quality ingredients to grow our product line and offer an expanding array of grooming solutions to the modern gentleman. In addition to being a leader in the field of men’s grooming, we are pushing forward as a model in sustainable business practices.”
John added, “We’ve also taken numerous steps to ensure the ingredients in our products, the containers that hold them and even the packaging they arrive in, are sustainably sourced and as environmentally friendly as possible.”
Many men’s grooming companies still lack proper oversight of ingredients, with poor quality control and ethical testing of products. Some can even contain chemical ingredients that may have harmful, long-term effects including skin irritation, allergic reactions, and accumulation in skin tissue, which may stimulate the growth of cancer cells. Unethical animal testing practices are also still widely taking place.
Founder John Bouridis said, “Since our humble beginnings, Seven Potions remains committed to helping the modern gentleman upgrade his daily grooming routine, improve his appearance and ultimately boost his inner and outer self-confidence.”
