Silver State Film Festival 2022 Las Vegas

2022 Silver State Film Festival welcomes Independent Filmmakers to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The most highly anticipated independent film festival in Las Vegas is The Silver State Film Festival 2022. The festival is slated to begin on Friday, Oct. 28th, and will run through Monday, October 31st at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

The annual Silver State Film Festival, now in its fifth year, is known for showcasing a wide range of independent films and incredible talents from across the industry. Jon Gursha, Festival Director, and Peter Greene, Festival Programmer, anticipate a festive weekend hosted at the Century Orleans 18 and XD, at the Orleans Hotel & Casino. “We are excited to bring the festival to the Orleans Hotel & Casino to screen films at this spectacular venue in Las Vegas,” said Jon Gursha.

The festival promotes interest in independent filmmaking and offers all filmmakers, including up-and-coming indie artists, a means to showcase their work. “The festival is a great place to network with amazing and talented people from across the industry from around the world,” said Jon Gursha. “Last year, the Silver State Film Festival screened over 150 independent films from as diverse a group of filmmakers as you could imagine,” said Peter Greene.

Silver State Film Festival submissions are open on FilmFreeway. Filmmakers and screenwriters are encouraged to submit to the festival.

The Silver State Film Festival offers independent filmmakers a platform in Las Vegas. Silver State Film Festival is a registered trademark. For more information about the Silver State Film Festival, including special hotel rates for filmmakers, can be found on the official website: silverstatefilmfestival.com.

