M-66 resurfacing near East Jordan starts May 2
M-66 resurfacing near East Jordan starts May 2
GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $1.3 million to resurface 3.7 miles of M-66 from north of Old State Road to south of M-32 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties. This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.
Counties:
Antrim and Charlevoix
Highway:
M-66
Closest city:
East Jordan
Start date:
Monday, May 2, 2022
Estimated end date:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.
Jobs numbers:
Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support more than 16 jobs.
Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.