M-66 resurfacing near East Jordan starts May 2

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

GAYLORD, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing $1.3 million to resurface 3.7 miles of M-66 from north of Old State Road to south of M-32 in Antrim and Charlevoix counties. This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway.

Counties:

Antrim and Charlevoix

Highway:

M-66

Closest city:

East Jordan

Start date:

Monday, May 2, 2022

Estimated end date:

Thursday, June 30, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

This work will require single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

Jobs numbers:

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support more than 16 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will repair and preserve the pavement to provide a safer and smoother driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

