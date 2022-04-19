US-127 ramp closure for resurfacing in Gratiot County starts April 20
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the southbound US-127 entrance ramp from Washington Road to accommodate US-127 paving operations. This work is part of an overall $1.2 million investment to resurface 1.7 miles of US-127 from north of Humphrey Road to Washington Road in Gratiot County. County:
Gratiot
Highway:
US-127
Closest city:
Ithaca
Start date:
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Estimated end date:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Traffic restrictions:
Traffic will be maintained throughout the project with single-lane closures and traffic shifts. The southbound US-127 entrance ramp at Washington Road will be detoured via State Road and Polk Road.
Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 20 jobs.
Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.