US-127 ramp closure for resurfacing in Gratiot County starts April 20

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will close the southbound US-127 entrance ramp from Washington Road to accommodate US-127 paving operations. This work is part of an overall $1.2 million investment to resurface 1.7 miles of US-127 from north of Humphrey Road to Washington Road in Gratiot County. County:

Gratiot

Highway:

US-127

Closest city:

Ithaca

Start date:

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Estimated end date:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Traffic will be maintained throughout the project with single-lane closures and traffic shifts. The southbound US-127 entrance ramp at Washington Road will be detoured via State Road and Polk Road.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 20 jobs.

Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road.

