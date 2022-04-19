Bridge work requires closing eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94 in Detroit tomorrow night

Contact:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-361-6288

DETROIT, Mich. - Contract crews replacing the Grand River Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit will close the eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94 starting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. Ramp traffic will be detoured using eastbound I-96 to northbound I-75, then back to eastbound I-94.

County:

Wayne

Highways:

I-96 and I-94

City:

Detroit

Start date:

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Estimated end date:

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Traffic restrictions:

The eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed.

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support more than 185 jobs.

Safety benefit: The ramp closure allows for crews to safely build the new support abutment for the ongoing Grand River Avenue overpass replacement above I-94.