US-23 resurfacing and bridge work in Arenac County starts April 18

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

BAY CITY, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin several phases of work on the US-23 Connector, including overnight work to demolish the US-23 Connector bridge over M-13. This work is part of an overall $37 million investment to resurface 6.4 miles of US-23 from I-75 to Grove Street in the city of Standish, including repairs to 19 bridges.  

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

County:

Arenac  

Highways:

I-75 US-23 US-23 Connector M-13

Closest city: Standish

Start date:

Monday, April 18, 2022  

Estimated end date:

October 2022

Traffic restrictions:

Drivers should expect the following impacts starting April 18:

  • Lincoln Road will be closed over I-75 and detoured via M-61, US-23, Old M-76, and Sterling Road.
  • Worth Road will be closed over I-75 and detoured via Lincoln Road, Whitefeather Road, and M-13.
  • Melita Road will be reduced to one lane over the US-23 Connector with a temporary signal.
  • M-13 traffic will be shifted to accommodate resurfacing.

To accommodate bridge demolition of the US-23 Connector bridge over M-13, the following overnight detours should be expected, April 18 - 21 from 9 p.m. 5 a.m.

  • Northbound M-13 will be detoured via Pinconning Road, I-75, and M-61.
  • Southbound M-13 will be detoured via the US-23 Connector ramp, I-75, and Pinconning Road.  

Jobs numbers: Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support nearly 470 jobs.  

Safety benefit: This work will improve the driving surface on US-23, extending the life of the roadway, and make critical bridge repairs, extending the life of 19 bridge structures.

 

You just read:

