Eastbound I-94/69 bridge maintenance in Port Huron starts April 25

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

Port Huron, Mich. - Staff at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Blue Water Bridge will complete bridge maintenance over the St. Clair River. This work will accommodate the installation of new tolling software and improving operations at the toll booths for eastbound traffic entering Canada.

County:

St. Clair

Highway:

Eastbound I-94/I-69

Closest city:

Port Huron

Start date:

Monday, April 25, 2022

7 a.m.

Estimated end date:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 7 p.m.

Traffic restrictions:

During work, all loads will be limited to a maximum 12-foot width.

Safety benefit: This work will improve tolling operations for international travelers.