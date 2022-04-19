Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,547 in the last 365 days.

Eastbound I-94/69 bridge maintenance in Port Huron starts April 25

Contact: Jocelyn Garza, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

 

Port Huron, Mich. - Staff at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Blue Water Bridge will complete bridge maintenance over the St. Clair River. This work will accommodate the installation of new tolling software and improving operations at the toll booths for eastbound traffic entering Canada.

County:

St. Clair

Highway:

Eastbound I-94/I-69

Closest city:

Port Huron

Start date:

Monday, April 25, 2022

7 a.m.

Estimated end date:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 7 p.m.

Traffic restrictions:

During work, all loads will be limited to a maximum 12-foot width.

Safety benefit: This work will improve tolling operations for international travelers.

You just read:

Eastbound I-94/69 bridge maintenance in Port Huron starts April 25

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.