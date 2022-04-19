Westminster Barracks / VAPO, FIPO, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B1002274

TROOPER: Tpr. Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 04/13/22 at 0714 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Andover, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: David Guion

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. The protected party of an abuse prevention order reported they had received a phone call from David Guion, in violation of an Abuse Prevent Order. Investigation into the incident revealed Guion also had a set of court order conditions not to contact the protected party by telephone. During the investigation, Guion provided false information to a law enforcement officer. On 4/19/22, Guion arrived at the Westminster Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. Guion was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/20/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/22 at 1230pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600