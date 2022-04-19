Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,545 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / VAPO, FIPO, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002274

TROOPER: Tpr. Alibozek                        

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/13/22 at 0714 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Andover, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: David Guion                                           

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. The protected party of an abuse prevention order reported they had received a phone call from David Guion, in violation of an Abuse Prevent Order. Investigation into the incident revealed Guion also had a set of court order conditions not to contact the protected party by telephone. During the investigation, Guion provided false information to a law enforcement officer. On 4/19/22, Guion arrived at the Westminster Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. Guion was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/20/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/20/22 at 1230pm           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / VAPO, FIPO, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.