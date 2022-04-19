Westminster Barracks / VAPO, FIPO, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002274
TROOPER: Tpr. Alibozek
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/13/22 at 0714 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Andover, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order, False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: David Guion
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police received a report of a violation of an abuse prevention order. The protected party of an abuse prevention order reported they had received a phone call from David Guion, in violation of an Abuse Prevent Order. Investigation into the incident revealed Guion also had a set of court order conditions not to contact the protected party by telephone. During the investigation, Guion provided false information to a law enforcement officer. On 4/19/22, Guion arrived at the Westminster Barracks to be fingerprinted and photographed. Guion was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division on 4/20/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/20/22 at 1230pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Windsor County
MUGSHOT: Yes
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT
Barracks – 802-722-4600