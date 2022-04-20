The American Galvanizers Association and Marketing Pro Series Partner to Deliver Expert Marketing Training to Members
Marketing Training Modules and Marketing Coaching Opportunities are Available to Members to Grow their Marketing Knowledge and EffectivenessAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Galvanizers Association (AGA) and Marketing Pro Series, an online marketing course and marketing coaching program from Launch Marketing, today announced the launch of a partnership. This partnership introduces AGA members to marketing training and gives them the opportunity to collaborate with marketing coaches, both of which are focused on growing members’ marketing knowledge and increasing the effectiveness of their marketing efforts.
The new partnership gives AGA members the chance to utilize MPS marketing training, which aims to create a strong, foundational understanding of marketing and give them the building blocks they need to advance and elevate their marketing knowledge. Courses are online, self-paced and interactive, giving a completely personalized experience for every course taker. To supplement the marketing courses, there is also the opportunity to converse and work with marketing experts in a 1-on-1 format, customized to fit the needs of the individual.
“This new partnership with Marketing Pro Series will be very beneficial for our members. This marketing training created by marketing experts will give members exactly what they need to learn actionable marketing strategies and immediately leverage them in their businesses and beyond,” shared John Krzywicki, Marketing Director at AGA.
“We are so excited to be partnering with American Galvanizers Association,” Founder and CEO Christa Tuttle mentioned. “MPS marketing training created by our marketing coaches can help AGA members achieve their business goals through powerful marketing efforts. The coaching session opportunities with one of our marketing experts are extremely unique and valuable. I and the team at MPS look forward to working with AGA and their members on marketing plans, strategies and more while giving them everything they need to succeed now and in the future.”
About Marketing Pro Series
Launch Marketing’s Marketing Pro Series quickly empowers business owners, founders or their teams to create customized, actionable marketing strategies that generate revenue and awareness—at a fraction of the cost of outsourcing. The program includes a unique combination of on-demand, online courses, practical exercises, templates and one-on-one coaching from senior marketing experts. Learn more at www.MarketingProSeries.com.
About AGA
The American Galvanizers Association (AGA) serves the needs of specifiers, architects, engineers, contractors, and fabricators throughout North America. The association provides information on the most innovative applications and state-of-the-art technological developments in the field of galvanizing for corrosion control and provides a toll-free technical support hotline to offer assistance to specifiers and galvanizers in North America. Learn more at galvanizeit.org.
