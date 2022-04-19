Discounted trees available at distribution events this spring

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), through a partnership with Alliant Energy and the USDA Forest Service, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental and evergreen tree species for $25 each.

Alliant Energy customers can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at the following locations:

April 30, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Pioneer Ridge Nature Center (1339 US Hwy 63, Bloomfield)

May 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Awaysis Park (1490 E Lakeshore Dr., Storm Lake)

All Iowa residents can purchase up to two trees to be picked up at Harrah's Casino, (1 Harrah's Blvd., Council Bluffs) on May 21 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Submit an order form, available online at www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/ Forestry/Urban-Forestry/ Residential-Tree-Programs, to reserve your trees.