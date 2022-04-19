The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, These Things of Me

Embrace by The Thought-Provoking Spiritual Messages To Strengthen Faith and Dedication To Jesus Christ

“Those who are destined to fall in the pit can be saved, but the saints must gather together to pray. Pray without ceasing, pray when there is turmoil, pray in peaceful times.”—” — Kay Becraft.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Kay Becraft will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, These Things of Me. An inspiring collection of heartwarming spiritual writings spread by the Lord. The author received the messages from the Lord when she ventured his grace and guidance. God had opened countless doors, announced his warming presence, and followed him to hear his messages. She has experienced visions, heard a voice, and perceived the wonderful fragrance of roses and myrrh as the Holy Spirit entered the room.

The author narrates that, “you will find instructions given from the Lord that will lead you to a stronger, more passionate love for him as you become alive through the word. His Holy Scriptures, as he allocates each step you take to ensure more hope and love for others, bringing another name written in the Lamb’s Book of Life.” Kay Becraft is a resident of Huntsville, Alabama, who writes in hopes of encouraging and inspiring others on the path to finding a sense of faith in God’s grace.

These Things of Me

Written by: Kay Becraft

