The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Decay of Sorrow

Refreshing Gothic Romance Novel On the Road to Read!

“A wild stream of tears flowed down her cheeks as the man she loves mocked and even threatened her just because he didn’t possess any confidence in her and her ghostly encounters.”—” — Jacqueline Garcia.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jacqueline Garcia will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Decay of Sorrow. A dark romance novel about Esme Porcher and her visit to a therapist brings her back into the memory of how she got there. The young woman, Esme inadvertently falls in love and marries her brother-in-, Bill, after her old twin sister’s death. But then, problems and dark events occurred when Bill’s assistant, Amanda, said that she was supposed to get married to Bill. Then, Bill informs Esme that Amanda is crazy. Esme did not expect this to happen to her as she was warned by her sister before about the hidden attitude of Bill. When things worsen, Esme ends up being sick like her sister, and Bill becomes more possessive over Esme that he wanted to kill Amanda. Hence, Esme will not end like her sister, Amanda’s brother Todd helped her escape the territory of Bill.

On the other hand, Esme’s older sister’s soul, angry at Bill’s attempt to kill her sister, takes revenge on both of them and explodes the house intending to kill Bill. The survival of Esme transforms her into a strong woman who is full of questions and suspicious of her husband’s lies and situations. Jacqueline Garcia was born in Long Beach, California. She currently resides in Garden Grove, California. She worked in Universal Park. Jacqueline is a newly minted writer who is inspired to write stories as she writes stories to her sister who suffered dyslexia when they were young. Currently, she is researching for her next book project and advises aspiring writers or authors to let their stories flow. The stories will be there and flourish if you will just let them flow.

Decay of Sorrow

Written by: Jacqueline Garcia

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.