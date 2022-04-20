Submit Release
Field Fans Introduces new Digital Sports Art Screensavers for Smart TVs, Computers, Tablets, and Phones

Digital Sports Art Screensavers for Smart TVs, Computers, Tablets, and Phones

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Field Fans, a division of EP-AP Innovative Technologies announced they are offering customers exclusive, high-resolution photos for Frame\Gallery Smart TVs. Rather than showing an empty black/blank screen or a garish home screen when powered off, fans can display exclusive sports photos.

“Fans can turn their Blank, Black Box TV on the wall into a Work of Art,” says Field Fans’ CEO Stuart Pollak. “Fans will have access to a vast library of licensed photos. The TV acts as the perfect frame for iconic sports images at the center of every fan’s living room.”

The Frame/Gallery Smart TV is ideal for those who want a high-quality TV that blends into their décor and offers beautiful photos or artwork when they are not watching their favorite movie or series. This provides sports fans with the opportunity to populate their new TV with beautiful, iconic, High-Resolution sports photos.
Currently, fans can access images from Michigan State University, Purdue, LSU, Florida, and Gonzaga, with additional colleges scheduled to come online soon. Also, Field Fans have plans in place to offer professional sports images in the coming months.

You can see and purchase these and other products at www.fieldfans.com.

Company Profile:
EP-AP INNOVATIVE TECHNOLOGIES was established in June 2015 and is identified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Stuart Pollak, the CEO, has over 20 years of experience in Sports Licensing. Stuart has an eye for identifying new and unique products.

