The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Gang of Black Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs

Author Shares His Childhood Through a Novel, a Russian Boarding School Journey

“His exhausted senses drank in the novelty of the experience, and clung - as they ever would - to all the subtleties of what his mind and body were together living in that moment.”—” — by Patrick Albouy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patrick “Rapace” Albouy will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled The Gang of Black Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs. A novel based on the author’s childhood. It shocks you as Patrick was dropped off in an orphanage in November of 1953. A child of tender age, he was known to be a magical boy in his Russian Boarding School because of his sensitivity and wisdom beyond his years. At the age of seventeen, he was reunited with his mother in an apartment. His adolescent years were wild as he and his friends formed a group named, The Gang of Black Eagles. The goals they will have are an unceasing search for adventure and will not be separated. How

did Patrick become?

“This is an excellent book written by my roommate when I was studying in the States! An amazing story worth reading if you are a book lover!” — Barnes & Noble Customer Review.

“Thus, it might appeal to lovers of that Victorian era’s literature. Its magical element could also catch the interest of a reader who enjoys children’s fairy tales or the writings of Alexander Pushkin, one of whose poems features prominently in the story.” — Reviewed by Heather Books, US Review of Books.

Patrick Albouy was born in France but was raised in a boarding school in Russia when he was six years old. At the age of seventeen, he was reunited with his mother. Then, he migrated to the United States and currently resides in San Jose, California.

The Gang of Black Eagles: La bande des Aigles Noirs

Written by: Patrick “Rapace” Albouy

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.