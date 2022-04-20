BuddyIns Releases Cost of Care Report
Report on long-term care costs draws from top industry research to illustrate current and future cost burdens.
It’s imperative that people educate themselves about the challenges they face as they age...”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuddyIns, a leader in long-term care planning and education, announced the release of a new report that provides insight into some of the most recent cost evaluations for long-term care. As the American population ages and the nation continues to deal with COVID-19, the cost of long-term care is a topic that will impact many families. The massive demographic of American baby boomers aging into an already overwhelmed system will drive cost changes.
“This report synthesizes one of the challenges that we face as we age: how to pay for long-term care,” said Marc Glickman, CEO of BuddyIns. “We will not be able to push out this planning process without a potentially significant impact on our lives. Our goal is to educate the American public and encourage planning for extended care.”
The report focuses on how care is funded, projected costs, the human toll of long-term care, and the impact of COVID-19 on the cost of care.
“It’s imperative that people educate themselves about the challenges they face as they age and the importance of planning when they are still healthy,” said Phyllis Shelton, President of Got LTCi, and a consumer advocate for long-term care insurance and leading voice in the field. “I hope this report will encourage more conversations within families well before care is needed.”
Drawing from publicly available research, including the annual Genworth Cost of Care Survey, the BuddyIns report paints a compelling picture of both current long-term care costs and what a consumer should plan for decades down the road.
ABOUT BUDDYINS
BuddyIns bridges the gap between consumers and long-term care planning experts. Using education and technology solutions, BuddyIns seeks to make it easier to refer clients to long-term care planning specialists. With more than ten percent of the U.S. population caring for a family member in a health crisis, the experts at BuddyIns understand that every individual and every family has unique needs when it comes to planning for aging. Additional information is available at buddyins.com.
