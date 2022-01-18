BuddyIns Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist to Encourage Healthy Aging
Partnership aims to educate Americans about the importance of long term care planning when healthy
Wendy's experience within the long term care insurance market is the perfect fit for our mission.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuddyIns, a leader in long term care planning, has announced that they are hosting a consumer webinar featuring Olympic gold medalist Wendy Boglioli. The webinar, scheduled for January 27, 2022, is focused on healthy aging and the power of planning for long term care when you are younger and healthier.
— Marc Glickman, CEO
BuddyIns and Wendy Boglioli have partnered to provide education and referral opportunities related to long term care planning. The first webinar of the year will feature Ms. Boglioli’s three pillars of health that support a strong immune system, planning as it relates to everyday stress, and why it’s important to plan for aging and long term care when you’re young and healthy.
“Bringing Wendy into the BuddyIns community is such an honor,” said Marc Glickman, CEO of BuddyIns. “Not only does she share our passion for education, but her dynamic reputation as a motivational speaker in healthy living and her experience within the long term care insurance market is the perfect fit for our mission.”
For Wendy Boglioli, this is a natural progression as both an Olympian and a long term care and healthy living advocate. “I have been fortunate to be able to merge two things that I love: motivating others and healthy aging,” said Ms. Boglioli. “If this partnership can move people to take better care of themselves and their families, and I believe that it will, we have done our jobs well.”
Wendy will continue to be a voice for long term care planning within the BuddyIns community, managing relationships and providing solutions to organizations in need of help starting the long term care planning conversation with their clients. With over 24 years working in the insurance industry as an agent, wholesaler, and spokesperson, Wendy has a deep understanding of the long term care insurance process and market.
To register for the upcoming webinar, visit the BuddyIns website.
ABOUT BUDDYINS
BuddyIns bridges the gap between consumers and long term care planning experts. Using education and technology solutions, BuddyIns seeks to make it easier to refer clients to long term care planning specialists. With more than ten percent of the U.S. population caring for a family member in a health crisis, the experts at BuddyIns understand that every individual and every family has unique needs when it comes to planning for aging. Additional information is available at buddyins.com.
ABOUT WENDY BOGLIOLI
Olympic gold medalist, featured speaker, and long term care and healthy aging advocate, Wendy brings professional versatility and captivating insight to audiences across the country. Wendy’s positive message and riveting personal story encourages everyone to take a holistic approach to their physical and financial outlook. As a renowned expert on long term care, Wendy is particularly noted for her insight and nuanced understanding of preparing women and their families for the long term care realities that face them as caregivers and recipients. To contact Wendy, email her at wendy@buddyins.com.
Gretchen Barry
BuddyIns Insurance Services, Inc.
+1 707-328-5263
gretchen@buddyins.com