RealtyJuggler Offers Real Estate Flyer Training for Agents
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today RealtyJuggler Real Estate CRM announced Real Estate Flyer training for agents who need a quick way to create flyers for their listings. RealtyJuggler includes 101 easily edited flyer templates that can be used as printed flyers, sent as images in email campaigns, and even posted to social media.
"RealtyJuggler's flyers are ideal for the busy agent who needs a finished flyer in just a few minutes. Just fill in the blanks and your flyer is done." says Quin Leach of RealtyJuggler Real Estate Software. "The final flyer is professional looking and doesn't require any special artistic skills."
Contact RealtyJuggler now to schedule a training session. Real Estate Flyer training is complimentary and is part of the RealtyJuggler free trial and membership.
RealtyJuggler is a cloud-based real estate software product for real estate agents and realtors. The software can be used for prospecting, touching past clients, managing transactions, and much more. RealtyJuggler is sold on a membership basis at an affordable price. It is multi-user and contains numerous features designed specifically for real estate, including transaction management, listing feedback, drip Letters, real estate flyers, and mailing labels.
RealtyJuggler is distinguished from its competition through a unique triple focus on ease-of-use, low cost, and friendly technical support.
About RealOrganized, Inc. - RealOrganized was founded in 2003 by a former executive from AOL and a top real estate agent, each with over a dozen years' experience in their respective fields. The company's mission is to create the simplest and most affordable organizational software for the real estate industry.
Scott Schmitz
RealOrganized, Inc
+1 970-672-3467
Press@RealtyJuggler.com
