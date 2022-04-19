Submit Release
The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Legend of the Maara

Author Excites Us with Thrilling Science Fantasy Fiction Novel

“They knew that days were passing but had no real sense of time. With no other physica objects in the cube, they played games using only their minds.”—”
— Patrick Castles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Patrick Castles will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Legend of the Maara. A science

fantasy fiction novel about a new planet named Maara. It is an unexpected incident where Jason Tabor, an archeologist who was studying the new planet with his Chaperone crewmates, is kidnapped and awake without clothes and alone in a smooth white room with no visible door. Then, another victim who was abducted named Mia, and after some time and observing their captor’s schedule, they manage to escape to a new planet.

However, they were shocked when nineteen diverse couples of the Chaperone appeared in the same way, each with their own profession and expertise. To adapt with the environment of the new planet they must explore, reinvent the wheel, and build their habitat.

Patrick Castles is married and a father of three. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon and Master of Arts degree from Portland State University, both in Political Science. Castles recently ran and lost an election for state representative. After realizing his political career, he felt he would make a science fiction success because it worked for Robert Heinlein. He has written four hymns and other religious music.

Legend of the Maara
Written by: Patrick Castles
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 925-255-0098
